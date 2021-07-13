BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,788.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $5,788.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00312931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00134290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00171787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

