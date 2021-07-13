Bitradio Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $50,346.89 and $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00292537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,202,062 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,058 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

