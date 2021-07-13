BK Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.
BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BK Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.
