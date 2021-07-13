BK Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BK Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

