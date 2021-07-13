BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

