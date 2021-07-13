BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.