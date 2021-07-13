BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.