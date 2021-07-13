BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.