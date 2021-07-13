BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 186,325 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

