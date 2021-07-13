BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FET. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

