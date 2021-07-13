BlackRock Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DRDGOLD worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRD opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $880.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

