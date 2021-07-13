BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,443 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

