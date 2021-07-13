BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,048 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Support.com were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SPRT stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48. Support.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

