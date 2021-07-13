BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after buying an additional 1,888,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 265,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 363.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 210,241 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,651,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,345,000.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 442,432 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50.

