Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $819,571.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 90.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00112072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00158394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,187.22 or 1.00214977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.39 or 0.00964466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.