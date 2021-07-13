Block-Logic 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,258.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $186,950.79 and $1,258.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

