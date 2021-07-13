Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00887447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

