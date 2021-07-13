BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

DMF stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

