Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.34

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 2670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOWFF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

