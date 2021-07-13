Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $208.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

