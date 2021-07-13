Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.23. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 1,124,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,718. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,616 shares of company stock worth $12,542,100.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

