Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Materialise reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.99 on Friday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

