Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 282,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,711. The company has a market cap of $506.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

