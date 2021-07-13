Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,554,080. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

