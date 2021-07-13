Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.76. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,271. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

