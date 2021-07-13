Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.69 Million

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $574.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.76 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

