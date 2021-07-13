Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $279.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.42 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.50. 692,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

