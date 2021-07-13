Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RRGB traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

