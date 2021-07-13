Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

