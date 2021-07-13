Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 9,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.