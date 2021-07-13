Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $51.44

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CMBM opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $2,244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 211.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

