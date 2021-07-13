Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target at $14.60

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $5,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $14,104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.64 on Friday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

