Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $157.27

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $136.93. 296,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,814. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

