Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

