Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $65.64

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.