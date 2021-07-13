Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $65.64

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
