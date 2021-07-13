Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

