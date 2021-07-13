Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Target Price at $38.80

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $29.74 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organon & Co. stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

