Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $12.80

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,925. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

