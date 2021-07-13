Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $46.00

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of POR opened at $46.30 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

