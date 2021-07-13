Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Price Target at GBX 254

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

LON MRW opened at GBX 265.02 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.90. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The firm has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.40.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.