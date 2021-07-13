Brokers Set Expectations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 116,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

