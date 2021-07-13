Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $292.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

