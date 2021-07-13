Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 145,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 87.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.