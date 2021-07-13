Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,952 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYCB stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

