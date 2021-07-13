Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 85,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.34. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.