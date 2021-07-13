Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

CODI stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

