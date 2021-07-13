Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 42,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 139,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $625.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $626.03. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

