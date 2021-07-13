Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after buying an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after buying an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.