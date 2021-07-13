Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

QUAL stock opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

