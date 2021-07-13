Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Landstar System stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

