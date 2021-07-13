Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

