Burke W. Whitman Acquires 1,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00.

NYSE FOLD opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

