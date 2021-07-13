Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP reduced its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,130 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp comprises approximately 5.6% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,352. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

